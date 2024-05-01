Delhi-NCR Bomb Threat Live: Multiple Schools Get Explosive Threat On Email; Search Underway

Multiple schools in Delhi and Noida have received bomb threat emails following which the school administrations have informed the Police. As a precautionary measure, several schools in Ghaziabad have also closed their school as a safety measure. During the initial investigation, it was observed that since yesterday till now, the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. "Dateline is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done," said Delhi Police.

The schools which have received threats include Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, DPS Dwarka in Delhi, Sanskriti School and DPS Noida.

The schools have informed parents to pick their children. Parents who reached the schools expressed apprehensions that the calls may be a hoax. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders present outside Delhi Public School, Dwarka which received an email regarding a bomb threat. So far, no threat have been detected in any school but the schools have been evacuated for safety reasons.

DCP South West Rohit Meena said, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email...I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration."