Delhi-NCR witness moderate rainfall, thunderstorm; cold waves in order

New Delhi: Moderate rainfall hit parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram pulling the temperature in the NCR region further down. The showers, brought about by a fresh Western D-disturbance, are likely to trigger rain in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as well. The disturbance is also forecast to cause snowfall in the Himalayan region in the two days.

The Indian Meteorological Department early Thursday (February 3) issued an update that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm is expected during the day as the weather takes a turn following speedy winds.

03/02/2022: 07:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) Kurukshetra, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR,” read the IMD update.

The areas most likely to get affected during the next two hours include Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram.

The rainfall and thunderstorm will lead to cold waves in the NCR area, which is already grappling with extreme winter chills.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday in the city are likely to settle around 19 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

As per the weather department, scattered rain may reach and continue over East parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Icy cold winds from North or North-West direction will start blowing over North-West India, which will once again bring down the temperature.

However, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature being recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

