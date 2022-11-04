Delhi-NCR: National Capital is getting worse with each passing day; AQI crosses 600, know POLLUTION level of your area HERE

The crisis on the breath of the people of Delhi is not taking its name to an end. The air quality of the national capital is getting worse with each passing day. Today, i.e. on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar, Delhi has reached 628. Apart from Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri also recorded an AQI of 620. Apart from Delhi, the AQI of the Vikas Sadan area of Gurugram was also recorded at 607.

Air pollution is in a very serious condition in almost every area of ​​Delhi. This data is according to the AQI of 6 am on Friday. According to the government website aqicn.org , 628 AQI was registered in Anand Vihar area of ​​Delhi. On the other hand, AQI has been recorded in Okhla up to 510, Wazirpur 469 and Rohini 527. Apart from this, an AQI of more than 600 was also recorded in Gurugram and Faridabad adjoining Delhi. According to aqicn.org, the AQI reached 610 in Sector 11 of Faridabad, Haryana and 607 in Vikas Sadan area of ​​Gurugram.

The pollution of Noida adjacent to Delhi is also at a very dangerous level. This morning, the AQI in Sector 62, Noida is at 384. At the same time, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 404 in Knowledge Park-3, Greater Noida. Let us inform you that the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 450 in Delhi on Thursday, which is close to reaching the 'very severe' category. Yesterday, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution rose to 38 per cent, the highest ever this year.