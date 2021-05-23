हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi-NCR opens eyes to a 'mysterious fog', visibility decreased due to dust particles

The light fog was seen in the national capital in the early hours around ITO, Akshardham and Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. 

Delhi-NCR opens eyes to a &#039;mysterious fog&#039;, visibility decreased due to dust particles
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The residents of the Delhi-NCR on Sunday (May 23, 2021) opened their eyes to a 'mysterious fog' that has led to the decreased visibility due to the dust particles.

The light fog was seen in the national capital in the early hours around ITO, Akshardham and Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. The dust particles were also witnessed near the Rajpath Area. 

The visibility in Delhi was reportedly recorded at 8.0 km at 8:55 AM.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky in Delhi is likely to remain cloudy on Sunday with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

"The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 37 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively," the IMD predicted.

The city has received light to moderate rainfall during the last three days due to a western disturbance. 

Earlier on Saturday, the skies remained partly cloudy and the maximum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 35.1 degrees Celsius in the national capital. 

Saturday's minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal. 

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air quality index (AQI), as per the SAFAR app at 9 AM on Sunday, was in the 'satisfactory' category and registered at 66. 

This is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With agency inputs)

 

