Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains severe as AQI cross 500-mark in Delhi, 600 in Noida

New Delhi: The increased pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is showing no sign of improvement as the AQI continued to remain at 'severe' category even on Friday (November 6, 2020).

The AQI level at several places in Delhi remained above 500. The highest AQI was recorded in the area near IIT Delhi with AQI at 563. The overall pollution level in Delhi was recorded at 486 which includes other pollutants besides PM 2.5 particles. This is the worst air quality recorded in the city since November 14, 2019.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit. Also Read: Stubble burning throttles Delhi-NCR, poses air pollution challenges

Live TV

In Noida, the pollution level was even worse than Delhi with AQI going up to 610 as per SAFAR data. On the other hand, Gurugram recorded AQI at 462 on Friday.

The pollution effect has now also reached Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow as the AQI level crossed 350-mark here. The increased smog caused health issues to the residents of Lucknow as people compliant of burning sensation in eyes.