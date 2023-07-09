trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633140
Delhi-NCR Rains: Roads Water-Logged, Netizen Flood Twitter With Videos, Photos - WATCH

Many social media users took to Twitter to complain about the water-logged roads in Delhi as the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall amid the ongoing monsoon season.

Delhi witnessed the highest rain day in the month of July in over 40 years amid extreme monsoon season. The national capital witnessed the first significant downpour of the season on Saturday, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" for Sunday. The city saw 153 mm of rain in 24 hours, the third-highest amount of rain on a July day since 1958 and the most since 1982.

Owing to the heavy rainfall, Delhi residents witnessed water logging in multiple areas, including Mandi House, Rafi Marg, Feroz Shah Road, and Lodhi Estate. Besides, the adjoining areas of Gurugram witnessed a similar situation. As per Gurugram Traffic Police, waterlogging has been observed at Himgiri Chowk, adjacent to sector-10A, Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Kanhai Chowk, Subash Chowk, Khandsa, and Rajiv Chowk. 

Many Delhi residents took to social media complaining of the water-logged roads, flooded underpasses, and even markets.

Over the past two days, Northwest India has seen nonstop rain, with "heavy to very heavy" precipitation being recorded in numerous locations in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

IMD reports that a western disturbance and monsoonal winds are interacting to cause an intense rainstorm over northwest India, including Delhi, which has already received its first "very heavy" rainfall of the year.

According to the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may experience severe rainfall over the next two days. IMD issued an Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

