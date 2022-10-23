Delhi-NCR wakes up to polluted skies on Diwali Eve, air quality to remain 'poor'

New Delhi: As Delhiites gear up for Diwali celebrations, they may also have to face the brunt of poor air quality. On Saturday evening (Oct 22), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital touched 266. Meanwhile, the AQI was at 327 near the Delhi University area which means 'very poor' and it was at 293 at Mathura Road. In Gurugram, it was recorded to be a 'moderate' 156.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely be 300 plus on October 22.

The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards "Very Poor" and further actions under Stage I will be intensified.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - `Very POOR` Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the `Red Light On Gaadi Off` campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution. The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter. (

