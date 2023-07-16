trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636102
Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts More Rain As Yamuna Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark

The Met Department has predicted light rain showers over Delhi and adjoining areas in NCR while the water level of the Yamuna river remains above the danger mark.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  As the water level in the river Yamuna recedes slowly and the water logging situation improves in the national capital, the met department has predicted further spells of rain in Delhi-NCR. The problem of water logging persists in several parts of Delhi while the met department predicts light to moderate rainfall.

According to the Met Department, light to moderate intensity of rain is likely at isolated places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR today. Along with Delhi NCR, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Mattanhail, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Bhiwari, Khairthal, Kotputli (Rajasthan).


In Delhi, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and IGNOU areas are likely to witness light rain spells in the next few hours. "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida), stated the met department.

The met department has also predicted, a light rain spell over Jafarpur, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar areas, and over Bahadurgarh, Aligarh regions in NCR, during the next 2 hours Along with light rainfall,  thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h are also likely over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi.

