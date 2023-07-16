Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts More Rain As Yamuna Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark

New Delhi: As the water level in the river Yamuna recedes slowly and the water logging situation improves in the national capital, the met department has predicted further spells of rain in Delhi-NCR. The problem of water logging persists in several parts of Delhi while the met department predicts light to moderate rainfall.

According to the Met Department, light to moderate intensity of rain is likely at isolated places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR today. Along with Delhi NCR, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Mattanhail, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Bhiwari, Khairthal, Kotputli (Rajasthan).

#WATCH | Yamuna River continues to overflow, nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in Delhi



The water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 206.02 mtrs at 0800 hours in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Nznaf3OQvM — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

cre Trending Stories

In Delhi, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and IGNOU areas are likely to witness light rain spells in the next few hours. "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida), stated the met department.

#WATCH | Delhi: Commuters face problems due to waterlogging situation; visuals from Kashmere Gate area pic.twitter.com/xrInY9qWJy — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

The met department has also predicted, a light rain spell over Jafarpur, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar areas, and over Bahadurgarh, Aligarh regions in NCR, during the next 2 hours Along with light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h are also likely over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi.