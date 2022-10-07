Delhi- NCR weather update: IMD predicts more rains in national capital; AQI satisfactory

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to light rains on Friday morning leading to a further improvement in the air quality. The Air Quality Index was recorded as 68, which falls in the satisfactory category, at 9:20 am, System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data showed. Parts of the national capital recorded light rains in the morning and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains for Friday. “The capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday,” an IMD official said. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 30 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded a degree above normal at 23.2 degree Celsius.

According to the 24-hour average AQI bulletin of CPCB, the index value was 211 (poor category) on Wednesday which improved to 79 (satisfactory category) on Thursday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With the air quality in Delhi dropping to a poor level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units. The Delhi government on Thursday launched an anti-dust campaign to check dust pollution in the city, especially at construction sites.