Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: School timings changed in Ghaziabad due to intense cold, fog; bus schedule also changed in Noida - CHECK

Due to increasing cold and fog in Delhi-NCR, people are facing a lot of problems. Visibility has been reduced due to the cold, due to which the news of many major road accidents has come to the fore in the last 2 days. Keeping in mind the cold and fog, the Ghaziabad district administration has changed the timings of all schools from class 1 to 12. Ghaziabad District Magistrate has issued instructions in this regard. There has been a change in the timing of the council schools, which includes all basic and secondary education affiliated to Secondary Education Council, UP Prayagraj affiliated secondary schools, schools related to CBSE and ICSE, Madrasa Education Board and Sanskrit schools.

Relief for Students

Schools will open after 9 am. It is very difficult for children to go to school in the bitter cold in the morning. In such a situation, with this decision of the Ghaziabad district administration, the school children and their parents have got relief. In view of frequent road accidents due to fog, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has also changed the timings of Noida Bus Depot. Now, buses will not operate from 9 pm to 7 am. Along with this, online reservations for night buses have also been closed for a month.

Fog At Its Peak At Night

Cold and fog continues to wreak havoc in the country's capital Delhi for the last two days. Whether it is day or night, the effect of fog remains, due to which the speed of the vehicles running on the road has also been affected. The effect of fog is at its peak at night, especially in the areas around Yamuna where rain is being experienced in fog. It is also becoming difficult for people to judge what is ahead of 5 meters. A similar situation was also seen in the Wazirabad area of North Delhi during the night. Where there was fog everywhere and people could not see the vehicles running in front of them at all. However, people were driving the car at a slow speed to avoid any untoward incident. During this time, the lights and indicators of his vehicle were also blinking continuously, so that the other vehicle rider would come to know about the vehicle ahead.

Delhi's Temperature Drops

Let us tell you that the cold has increased a lot in Delhi for the last two days and the effect of continuous fog is being seen in the atmosphere of Delhi. A considerable drop has also been recorded in the temperature of Delhi, which is likely to go down further. From which it is clear that the cold is just beginning in Delhi and in the future, severe cold is going to knock in Delhi.