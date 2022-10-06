Delhi-NCR weather: Windy, cloudy morning in national capital; rains likely- Check IMD’s forecast here

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a refreshing windy and cloudy morning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. IMD has also predicted light rain and thunderstorm during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said. The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 83 per cent.

AQI in poor category

Meanwhile, rains are likely to further improve the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital, which according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, was in the moderate category with an index value measured at 134 at 8 AM on Thursday.

According to CPCB's 24-hour AQI bulletin at 4 pm on Wednesday, the air quality was in the poor category with index value at 211. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.

Under Stage-I, the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommends stopping construction and demolition (C&D) activities at sites having plot size equal to or more than 500 square metres that are not registered on the "web portal" of the respective states for remote monitoring of air pollution levels. Project proponents are required to ensure proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation, management of C&D waste and use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

