Delhi-Noida flyway shut due to farmers rally: Delhi Traffic Police

The route between Delhi and Noida via Delhi-Noida flyway (DND flyway) was shut on Friday due to the rally by the farmers, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Earlier officials had said that the traffic between Delhi and Noida via DND was likely to get affected due to a proposed rally by a farmers' group.

The commuters going from Gazipur from Mayur Vihar have been advised to take the NH9 route.

There could be diversions made on the route as per requirement, the Noida Traffic Police had said in a statement. "People are advised to use alternate roads via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience," it had said in an advisory.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also cautioned the people against using the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route, expecting traffic movement to be impacted around 2 pm on Friday due to the rally.

"Due to the proposed rally by farmers traffic from Noida via DND is likely to be affected after 2 pm," Alok Kumar Joint CP, (traffic) had said.

Follow official social media handles of Delhi police for traffic updates, officials had said.