Delhi nursery admission 2020: Application process begins, know about the criteria

New Delhi: The application process for admission to Delhi nursery schools for the session 2020-21 began on Friday (November 29). The last date of submission of application forms in schools is December 27 and the first and second lists will be out on January 24 and February 12, 2020, respectively, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced.

The DoE said that the schools will have to upload the criteria and point on the website by November 28.

The application forms of only those children will be considered for admission to nursery who are less than four years as of March 31, 2019; for admission to KG, those children who are less than five years and for admission to class I, those who are less than six years.

The parents are required to submit proof of address of themselves and their child. Some of the documents which can be considered proof are: Ration card issued in the name of parents having name of the child; Domicile certificate of child or parents; Voter-I card of any of the parents; Electricity bill/Telephone bill/Water bill; Bank passbook in the name of child or parents.

All private, unaided and recognised schools shall reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability. Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional.

"The draw of lots (if any), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots," the DoE circular added.

It also said that no private, unaided and recognised schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/free ship category students manually.

The date for closure of the admission process is March 16, 2020.