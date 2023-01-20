Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list to be RELEASED today at edudel.nic.in, steps to check here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: The Delhi Directorate of Education will release the first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 on the official website edudel.nic.in today, January 20, 2023. Parents will be able to check the Delhi Nursery Admission list on the official website - edudel.nic.in - after the merit list is issued. According to the official notice, nursery admissions are being held for both private and unassisted schools.

The first merit list will be revealed today, January 20, 2023, according to the official schedule. When the first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 is announced today, parents and guardians will be able to settle any questions they have about the list and admissions from January 21 to 30, 2023. Stakeholders will be able to view the initial merit list by entering their application number, date of birth, and other information.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important dates

First list of selected children January 20, 2023. Resolution of queries of parents January 21 to 30, 2023 Second list of selected children February 6, 2023 Resolution of queries of parents February 8 to 14, 2023 Subsequent list of admission, if any March 1, 2023 Closure of admission March 13, 2023

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit edudel.nic.in to access the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education.

On the homepage, click on the “Student” link.

A login page will appear on the screen.

Enter your user ID, password, and code, and select your login type to login.

Click on the “Go” button.

The merit list will appear on the screen.

Check your child’s name and details on the list.

Download and print a hard copy for the next stage of the admissions process

Those whose names do not appear on the initial merit list need not be worried, as a second merit list will be released. The second merit list will be issued on February 6, 2023.