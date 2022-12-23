Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Last date to apply TODAY at edudel.nic.in- Check details here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 registrations will be ending today, December 23, 2022. Applications must be submitted by today if parents want to enrol their children in Delhi's private, unaided schools for the academic year 2023–2024. The applications can be submitted through the Delhi Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. The minimum age requirement for admission to Delhi Nursery is four years old. As of March 31, 2023, the student must be at least 5 years old for KG programmes and 6 years old for Class 1. The first merit list of the chosen students will be made public on January 20, 2023, according to the official schedule. Parents would then be able to apply for admissions from January 21 through January 30, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - edudel.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

Enter your mobile number and other details to register

Fill in the application form and upload all documents necessary

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The second merit list will be published on February 6, 2023. Parents might apply from February 8 until February 14, 2023. On March 17, 2023, the admissions period for Delhi Nursery 2023 will close.