Delhi nursery admissions to start from February 18, check all details here

New Delhi: The admissions in nursery class in Delhi is scheduled to start from Thursday (February 18, 2021). According to Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE), the application window will close on March 4.

Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also released the admission schedule on his official Twitter account.

According to the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by the second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27.

Subsequently, the entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

Nursery admission schedule announced by the Delhi govt.... best wishes for all the parents and kids. pic.twitter.com/bGANGnZLvS — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 10, 2021

For the admission, the parents need to verify several documents if their names are in the first list. Parents need to keep the following documents ready

1. Resident proof

2. Birth certificate of the child

3. Special needs certificate of child (if needed)

4. Photograph of child

5. Orphan certificate and guardian certificate (if needed)

6. Income certificate

7. Caste certificate

8. EWS certificate (if applicable)

9. SMS or email for confirmation of email