Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809598https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-on-high-alert-after-blast-outside-crpf-school-police-probing-khalistan-link-2809598.html
NewsIndia
DELHI BLAST

Delhi On High Alert After Blast Outside CRPF School, Police Probing Khalistan Link

The potential of a Khalistani link surfaced after a social media post claimed the blast was in retaliation for Indian agents allegedly targeting pro-Khalistan separatists. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi On High Alert After Blast Outside CRPF School, Police Probing Khalistan Link Picture source: ANI

New Delhi is on high alert after a powerful blast ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area on Sunday morning. A multi-agency probe is underway to deduce the cause of the blast and identify the perpetrators. According to a senior official, authorities are also exploring a possible Khalistan connection in the incident, reported PTI. 

The explosion was a low-intensity IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast, that was controlled with a timer or remote without shrapnel or ball bearings, news agency quoted a Police source. While no casualties were reported, the blast shattered windowpanes of nearby cars, damaged shops in the vicinity. A senior official told PTI that the conspirators wanted to send a message to the authorities, hence they ‘intentionally’ chose the location to avoid harming people. 

Potential Of Khalistan, Pakistan Link 

The incident follows a string of bomb threats made to several airlines in recent days. The potential of a Khalistani link surfaced after a social media post claimed the blast was in retaliation for Indian agents allegedly targeting pro-Khalistan separatists. 

Later in the evening, a screenshot of a Telegram post from Justice League India circulated on social media, featuring a clip of the blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark at the bottom. The post originated from a Pakistani Telegram channel, according to Zee News TV. 

"If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI," the Justice League India mentioned in the post alongside the clip. 

Delhi CRPF School Blast 

The bomb was likely planted late Saturday night, said police officials. According to local residents, the blast was heard between 7:35 and 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. 

Following the explosion, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police quickly secured the area and collected samples for further investigation. NSG commandos used robots to search the area for additional explosives. Samples of ‘white powder’ and soil collected from the site were sent to a laboratory to determine the bomb's composition. 

"A senior police officer said, 'The white powder could be a mixture of ammonium nitrate and chloride.'" 

Videos from the scene captured thick plumes of smoke rising from the blast site. Residents described the explosion as 'intense' and reported a foul odor in the area afterward. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK