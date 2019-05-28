close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: Plea filed in high court seeking implementation of two-child norm

A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for considering the implementation of the two-child norm in a bid to control population growth.

Delhi: Plea filed in high court seeking implementation of two-child norm

New Delhi: A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for considering the implementation of the two-child norm in a bid to control population growth.

The petitioner, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, sought direction to the government to ascertain the feasibility of implementing the 24th recommendation of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) regarding population control.

Upadhyay contended that the government should set two-child norm as a criterion for government jobs, aids, and subsidies, and should withdraw statutory rights such as the right to vote, right to contest, right to property, right to free shelter, and right to free legal aid if a person fails to comply with the norm.

Live TV

The petitioner said the government should be asked to declare the first Sunday of every month as Health Day instead of Polio Day to spread awareness on population growth. It should provide contraceptive pills, condoms and vaccines to economically weaker sections and below poverty line (BPL) families, he added.

Upadhyay also sought direction to the Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on population explosion within three months and suggest ways to control it.The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. 
 

Tags:
DelhiDelhi High Courtplea2-child norm
Next
Story

Faridabad: 5 police officers granted bail for thrashing woman in viral video

Must Watch

PT12M53S

Taal Thok Ke: PM Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India