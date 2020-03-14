Delhi Police arrests five more accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday (March 14, 2020) arrested five accused in the IB employee Ankit Sharma murder case. The accused are identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib who are residents of Chand Bagh and Anas who hails from Mustafabad area of Northeast Delhi.

The total number of arrest has now gone up to six in the murder case Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence. Earlier on Friday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Salman a resident of Nand Nagri.

Earlier on March 13, a Delhi court had sent Salman, an accused in the murder of Ankit Sharma, to four days police custody. He was apprehended by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of the IB staffer.

The accused in the murder case have been identified through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, said Delhi police. As per the police reports total 10 to 12 people were involved in Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's murder.

The SIT is also investigating the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain. He was arrested by Delhi Police on March 5 for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the Delhi riots.

Meanwhile, two persons close to suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain have been arrested for rioting. Both the accused were named along with Tahir Hussain in the FIR filed of the rioting incidents.

Delhi police have received around 2162 video footage related to the Delhi violence and have also recovered more than 100 weapons which were used in the Delhi riot incident.

At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed during the violence in the national capital. Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.