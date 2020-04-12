Delhi Police arrests Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar for organising anti-CAA stir at Jaffrabad

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) media incharge Safoora Zargar for her alleged involvement in violence which erupted in some parts of Delhi due to anti-Citienship Amendment Act protests in February 2020.

Sources said that Safoora is accused of leading a mob to Jaffarabad metro station and she provoked a group of women to stage a anti-CAA sit-in near Jaffarabad metro station. Delhi Police sources said that Safoora was very active in the protest which took place near Jaffarabad metro station. Safoora is a M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

It may be recalled that communal violence had erupted between protestors and CAA supporters after the sit-in at Jaffarabad and the riots resulted in the death of at least 53 people including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal.

On April 2, another student of Jamia Milia Islamia was arrested by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in inciting communal riots in northeast Delhi. The 35-year-old Meeran Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit.

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha tweeted, "Delhi Police called him for investigation and then received orders from above and arrested Meeran Haider, who has been helping people during the time of coronavirus outbreak."

The JCC, a group comprising students and alumni from the varsity, had condemned Haider's release and demanded his immediate release.