Delhi Police Cracks Down On Polluting Trucks At Ghazipur, Tikri Borders Amid Pollution Crisis

New Delhi: As Delhi grapples with the worst air quality in the country, the Delhi police have stepped up their vigilance on the trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night. This is in accordance with the GRAP 4 regulations, which are the most stringent anti-pollution measures in the Centre’s action plan. Under these regulations, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states can enter Delhi, with some exceptions for essential services.

The police teams at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders were seen checking the trucks for compliance and allowing only CNG and electric trucks to pass through. The city witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality on Friday, thanks to some unexpected rainfall.

The SAFAR, the government’s air-quality monitoring agency, reported that the overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am on Friday was 407, which is in the ‘severe’ category. However, by 10 am, the Air Quality Index dropped to 361, which is still ‘very poor’, but better than the previous week. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or fog in the mornings for the next two days after Diwali Sunday.

For the following two days, it has predicted a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings. The Delhi government is also working hard to implement anti-pollution measures, and is exploring the possibility of ‘artificial rain’ to reduce the pollution levels.

Several AAP ministers were spotted on Thursday night overseeing the execution of anti-pollution initiatives. The city is currently under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is the highest level of emergency response.