Delhi police holds high-level meeting to review security preparation for Independence Day

“A high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police is underway at the moment. The agenda of the meeting is Independence Day security and fresh intel alert shared by the agencies,” reported news agency ANI. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: A high-level meeting of top officials of Delhi Police is underway to discuss a new intelligence alert about miscreants who could try to infiltrate the security at the Red Fort on August 15. According to an ANI report, the agenda of the meeting is Independence Day security and the officials will also discuss the fresh intel alerts shared by the agencies. 

“A high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police is underway at the moment. The agenda of the meeting is Independence Day security and fresh intel alert shared by the agencies,” tweeted ANI. 

Sources also revealed that as per fresh alert, some anti-social elements, including those with ideological leaning towards Khalistani movement, can portray themselves as Delhi Police personnel with the motive to infiltrate Red Fort security. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had also issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.

As per the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am for normal public and only authorised vehicles will be allowed to pass. 

Traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same, the police said.

Eight roads, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am on both the days, according to the advisory.

(With Agency inputs)

Independence Day India@75 Delhi Police Red Fort security arrangements
