PM Narendra Modi launches vehicle scrappage policy, calls it significant milestone in India’s development journey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conferencing today (August 13, 2021). The aim of the Summit was to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy.

The Prime Minister believes that the Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. He also requested the youth and start-ups to join this programme.

“The scrappage policy will provide a new identity to the country's auto sector. It will play a huge role in removing unfit vehicles from roads, and bring a positive change in all sectors and not just the auto sector,” said the Prime Minister at the event in Gujarat.

“We're about to enter the 75th year of Independence. The next 25 years are very important for the country, from this point onward. In these 25 years, changes are going to take place in our way of working, in our daily lives, in our businesses,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister in his address also drew parallels between the lifestyle of the citizens of India and the economy of the country. He believes that this policy will deeply benefit the middle class pf the country.

“The manner in which technology is changing, be it our lifestyle or our economy - there will be a lot of changes in both of them. Amid these changes, it is also important to protect our environment, our land, our resources, our raw material,” PM Narendra Modi added.

While emphasising the need for sustainable development, PM Modi stated that technology and innovation are the future. “We can work on technology and innovation in the future but the natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands. So, on one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through the Deep Ocean Mission & on the other hand, it is also encouraging the Circular Economy,” said PM Modi.

“The effort is to make development a sustainable one, an environment-friendly one. We are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps,” PM Modi added.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

The Investors Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, said Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) in a statement. The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV