Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For ISKCON And Laxmi Narayan Mandir Ahead Of Janmashtami On August 26: Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Saturday for arrangements at Laxmi Narayan Mandir and ISCKON temple ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, which will be observed on August 26. The annual festival, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, falls on Monday this year. Janmashtami is the annual festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory that includes the traffic diversions, restrictions and parking information to manage the large devotee's influx due to Krishna Janmashtami near key attractions.

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory For ISCKON, Laxmi Narayan Mandir

For Laxmi Narayan Mandir, the entry to the main temple will be accessible via Mandir Marg, which can be reached from either Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road. Hand bags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones, and other battery-operated devices will not be allowed.

Visitors to the temple must remove their footwear before passing through the metal detectors at the gates. The temple authorities have arranged for footwear to be deposited at stalls located near Kali Bari Marg and the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road, according to the advisory.

Entry through gate number 3 is prohibited. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Mandir Marg between the Panchkuian Road roundabout, Park Street roundabout on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg, and Peshwa Road, according to the advisory.

In view of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on 26.08.2024, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory for routes and plan your journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/PBZfiCvIYB — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 25, 2024

For those visiting ISCKON temple, parking arrangements for visitors to the temple have been made near the Adobe building in Sector 25-A. The same route will be used for those traveling from Sector 18 to Sector 62 and Indirapuram.

The ISKCON Noida temple is being thoroughly cleaned, painted, and decorated in anticipation of around 500,000 visitors from India and abroad, according to Ekant Dham Das, assistant public relations officer.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place on the road in front of the Sanatan Dharma temple in Sector 19, with officials advising alternate routes to minimize inconvenience.