Delhi Police readies routes for Republic Day Kisan tractor rally, asks farmers to cooperate

New Delhi: Farmers union leaders and the Delhi police have reached an amicable solution on the former's request to take out a tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day.

After a meeting between farmers from Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and higher officials on January 23, it was decided that the tractor rally on January 26 will be allowed on three borders namely Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

On Singhu border, the tractor parade will be run through Haryana Sanjay Gandhi Transport, Kanjhawla, Bawana, Auchindi Border.

On Tikri border, the rally from Tikri Border will go to KMP via Nagloi, Najafgarh, Dhansa, Badli.

On Ghazipur border, the parade will pass from Apsara border through Duhai UP via Ghaziabad.

While for the rally at Shahjahanpur and Palwal, the farmers will share information later.

After the meeting, the farmer leaders told reporters that the farmers parade will be held on January 26 in Delhi and that there has been an agreement between the Delhi Police on the same.

The farmers' leaders in the statement said: "The tractor rally will be held along 100km stretch in Delhi. There is no single route, all entry points will be open. The farmers will enter Delhi on Republic Day, January 26, barricades will be removed, certain routes have been fixed, an agreement has been reached."

The meeting was attended by Dr. Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Yogendra Yadav, Yudhveer, Ramendra, Randeep Singh Raju Rajasthan, Jaswinder, Abhimanyu Kohad, Comrade Krishna Prasad, Tajendra Singh Virk Uttarakhand, Rajendra Deep, etc.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "The tractor rally of farmers will take place on January 26, the committee will submit a written permission. The rally will be held only on the route suggested by the police."

On the continued talks with Centre on the issue of revocation of the three farm laws, he said that they will see to it later.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that they will approve the Kisan Tractor rally only after they receive a request letter in written mode from farmers union.

