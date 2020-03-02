Delhi Police seeks information from Twitter for over 70 accounts used to instigate Delhi violence

The Special Cell of Delhi Police's Cyber Wing has identified around 70 Twitter accounts which were used to circulate posts aimed at disturbing communal harmony in North East Delhi from between February 20-February 25. The Special Cell has sought details of these accounts from Twitter for further investigation.

The Special Cell has also identified some other social media platforms, including Facebook, which were used to circulate hate messages to fan communal violence in North East Delhi. The Cyber Wing is also probing accounts of some social media platforms in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies have exposed a conspiracy to spread riots in the national capital using students in Hyderabad, who are being instructed to post fake messages on social media to spread rumours, sources told Zee Media.

According to the report, Intelligence agencies have also prepared the list of fake messages which have been used to spread rumours. One Intelligence official told Zee Media that students from Hyderabad are being used to spread such messages. These students are being instructed to post upload or post messages using a particular hashtag.

The hashtag which are being used to spread fake messages like #ShaheenBagh, #DelhiPoliceMurders, #JusticeforFaizan, along with other hashtags include #AAPsharamkaro, #AmitShahResign, #AmitShahIstifaDo, #DelhiPogrom, #DelhiViolence2020, and #GoBackAmitShah. The attempt is to make these hashtags trend on social media platforms.

The agencies have also said that Pakistan's official twitter handle was also being used to hatch a conspiracy to instigate Muslims in India. Zee Media has come to know about several such fake messages that are being used to spread rumours.