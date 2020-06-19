Delhi Police to file fourth chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in northeast riots case

New Delhi: The Delhi police crime branch will file one more chargesheet against Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on Friday (June 19, 2020). The crime brand will file a total of 14 chargesheets in which 12 are associated with the Markaz's Tablighi Jamaat and two are on Delhi riots incident.

The two chargesheet filed against former AAP party councilor Tahir Hussain is on the basis of the complaint lodged under FIR number 114 and FIR number 116.

According to first the chargesheet, Tahir Hussain looted the e-17 godown and set fire to the warehouse near Chand Bagh Pulia in Karawal Nagar destroying goods worth 25 to 30 lakh on February 25. Six people were arrested along with Tahir Hussain in this case. The CCTV footage and phone call deatils validates Tahir and his teams presence in the riot site. Investigation also states that Tahir Hussain was leading the group.

Another chargesheet is on the incident which took place in Khajuri Khas area on February 24 and the complaint of which was filed in February 27. Fire shots were fired from Pradeep parking on the terrace of Tahir. The parking shutter was damaged by breaking the shutter. Fire shots were fired towards Pradeep from the terrace of Tahir. The parking shutter was damaged in the incident. Tahil Hussain along with his brother Shah Alam, 10 people have been accused in this case. The rioters were identified through CCTV footage and people present there.

It may be noted that this is the fourth chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, the first three charge sheets have been filed is in connection to Delhi's riots, use of petrol bombs, stones and storing weapons in house and the murder of IB officer Anushit Sharma. The third is filed under UAPA. Not only this, during the riots, investigation is also being done reagrding his contact with JNU alumnus Omar Khalid and funding.