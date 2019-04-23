Delhi Police to make big revelation in death of N D Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar: Sources

Delhi Police is expected to make some big revelations in the death of N D Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar. Police sources told Zee News that currently, three persons are under the police radar, including Rohit's wife Apurva, driver Akhilesh and servant Golu.

According to police, only six persons were present inside the house when the incident took place and three out of six have been given clean chit by the police. The three persons who are given clean chit after thorough questioning are Rohit's brother Siddharth, servant Golu's wife and one more maid.

Police said that driver Akhilesh used to live on the first floor together with Rohit Shekhar. There are three rooms on the first floor. One was occupied by Rohit, one was occupied by Apurva and the third room was given to Akhilesh. Rohit's brother Sidharth used to live at the ground floor. The analysis of CCTV footage has shown that Sidharth did not go to the first floor from ground floor on the day of the incident.

Police sources also told Zee News that Rohit and Apurva used to live in a separate room but Apurva had gone to Rohit's room on the day when he died. During interrogation, Apurva has confessed before the police that she had gone to Rohit's room on that day but had left the room after a few minutes.

According to police sources, probe has revealed that there was a mark on Rohit's neck but this fact was ignored by the local police. The police is currently waiting for some scientific report and will soon arrest some accused on the basis of the scientific report.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police took Apur and two house helps for interrogation on Sunday and Apurva is seen as the prime suspect in this case by police since day one.

On Thursday, the police had registered a case of murder into the death of Rohit, hours after his autopsy report stated that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation. The case is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Rohit, son of late former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari, was brought dead to Max Hospital in New Delhi on April 16.