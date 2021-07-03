हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhin Police

Delhi police to organise ‘Jan Sunwai' camps every Saturday, check timings here

The ‘Jan Sunwai' camps will be organised on Commissioner Balaji Shrivastava's directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances.

Delhi police to organise ‘Jan Sunwai&#039; camps every Saturday, check timings here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police officials on Friday (July 2, 2021) announced that the Assistant Commissioners will organise public hearing camps at police stations in the national capital every Saturday between 4 pm and 6 pm. The ‘Jan Sunwai' camps will be organised on Commissioner Balaji Shrivastava's directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances, the officials said.

Balaji Shrivastava, who took additional charge as the commissioner on Wednesday, was earlier part of Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Vigilance).

Commissioner Shrivastava belongs to 1988-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, he has previously worked as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offences Wing and Special Cell, Delhi.

Srivastava held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass at police headquarters after taking charge as the police commissioner.

“He discussed priority areas and the road map for Delhi Police in the coming days,” officials said.

“Street domination to curb street crime, the direct public interface at the district level for grievance redressal, ensuring women safety, the welfare of the personnel and initiating anti-terror measures are among the priority areas,” they said.

Srivastava also emphasised upon the implementation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority's guidelines to ensure COVID-appropriate behavior.

(With PTI inputs)

