Delhi Pollution: AAP, BJP Trade Charges As Air Quality In Capital Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi Air Pollution: Ahead of Diwali, the air quality in the national capital is witnessing a dip, becoming a cause of concern for the residents. The Air Quality Index in Delhi slipped into the 'poor' category, which has sparked a war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the saffron party accusing the Atishi Singh-led government of failing to tackle the pollution in the region.

A major cause of concern for Delhi is that some areas have even recorded 'very poor’ air quality. In its defence amid the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government blamed the changing weather conditions in the city. Besides that, the AAP alleged that incidents of stubble burning have increased in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule.

In the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 278 at 4 pm. Of the 36 monitoring stations, 11—Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, and Wazirpur—recorded 'very'poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. On Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said due to changing weather conditions and with temperatures dropping, the situation could deteriorate further in the days ahead.

While the AAP government highlighted its efforts to curb pollution, the saffron party slammed it for failing to take effective action. Condemning the Delhi government for failing to deliver on its promises pertaining to pollution and cleaning of the Yamuna River, Union Minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said,

"The Kejriwal government has only spread lies and illusions about cleaning the Yamuna." He further stated that despite a decade of promises, pollution in the river has only increased, posing serious health risks to nearby residents.

In response, AAP leader Reena Gupta stated that both water and air pollution issues transcend administrative boundaries.

"There is an airshed within a 300 km radius of Delhi, and the Supreme Court has consistently emphasized that all state governments must work together to address this issue. Only the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are making efforts. In Haryana, stubble burning incidents have increased by 30 percent, and in Uttar Pradesh, they have risen by 70 percent, while Punjab has seen a 30 percent reduction," Gupta said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP party government is in power in Punjab. Meanwhile, speaking to PTI videos, Rai said that the Delhi government is doing everything it can to control dust pollution and needs the cooperation of residents.

"Approximately 2.5 lakh inspections have been conducted, and anti-dust campaigns are in full swing across Delhi. Wherever violations are found, penalties are being imposed," he said. So far, fines totaling Rs 17.40 lakh have been levied on those found violating dust control regulations. Starting Sunday, the enforcement drive will be intensified, Rai said.

With winter approaching, he laid emphasis on the need for urgent action to curb pollution. On the 'very poor' air quality in Anand Vihar, Rai said the government has deployed 10 anti-smog guns in the area.

"We are doing everything we can to control dust pollution, but we need public cooperation to lower pollution levels. I have also directed officials to conduct a joint campaign with Uttar Pradesh to combat pollution in Anand Vihar," he said.

Rai highlighted that 523 inspection teams, comprising officials from 13 different departments, are actively monitoring construction sites throughout Delhi to enforce compliance with anti-dust regulations.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that the longevity of the people of Delhi has reduced by 10-12 years because of the AAP government. "This is the state of pollution ever since AAP came to power... The longevity of the people of Delhi has reduced by 10-12 years... It is AAP's responsibility but they have no time from corruption," he said.

"All of their brains are used in figuring out how to loot Delhi... Now, Delhi needs a double-engine government. Only BJP can reduce pollution... They have been in power for 10 years but they still blame others... If BJP comes to power, we will reduce pollution within 2 years... That picture (toxic foam over Yamuna River) is because of the anti-Hindu policy of Arvind Kejriwal. He has no intention of cleaning Yamuna. We will clean Yamuna within 3 years," he further stated.

(With agencies Inputs)