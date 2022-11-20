Delhi pollution: AQI remains in 'Very poor' category, Delhiites put hold on outdoor activities

NEW DELHI: Although Delhi's pollution levels have gone down from the 'severe' category, they remain to be 'Very poor' on a daily basis. On Sunday morning (Nov 20) as well, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded as 'Very poor' but that too at the upper end of it at 400. A local, while speaking to the news agency ANI, lamented that pollution has become a part of their daily lives. As a result, he explained, Delhiites don't plan for many outdoor activities in the city during the months of October and November. He said, "Pollution has become a part of life, for 10-15 days in the months of October & November we plan lesser outside activities due to high-level pollution in Delhi & NCR."

Another local, while complaining about the seasonal pollution, blamed the poor AQI levels on vehicular emissions. She told ANI, "Pollution has increased due to many factors like construction, dust, stubble burning, and many more but most of the effect happens due to the increased number of vehicles in the city. Nowadays every family has a minimum of 2 vehicles."

Delhi AQI continues to be in the 'Very poor' category



Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

