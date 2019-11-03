Delhi pollution: Diplomatic community to take stock; many express concern, say we suffer like the rest

New Delhi: The diplomatic community in Delhi is all set to meet to take stock of the high pollution level in Delhi. The date and time of the meet is still to be decided but it comes even as the pollution level has reached a hazardous level in the city with the onset of the winters.

During the meet, a source told WION, "The diplomatic corp will not only talk about the issue but also hear suggestions of foreign diplomats stationed in Delhi", adding further, "It affects all of Delhi residents not only diplomatic corps."

The number of foreign envoys and diplomats have expressed concerns about the rising pollution level in the city, with one diplomat saying, "many people are affected. By embassy doctor's estimate, a cough that can go in a week, goes on for a month or more even is a person is fine."

Explaining, "we suffer as much as any other Delhi residents, we breath same air, and we have no special air purifying equipment". Another envoy said, "many are very concerned about their health and their staff and their families. There is also the sensation that more can be done to avoid this yearly phenomenon, but little is done about it"

An envoy who just took charge and began his tenure in Delhi said, "This is my first time to experience this! Really severe!" In fact, the flight of one envoy was diverted to another city due to low visibility in the national capital.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week called for replacing diesel buses with electric buses and said, "who so ever looked at the pollution level in Delhi will find a good argument to replace more of the buses".

The air quality index of Delhi crossed 1000 in many parts on Sunday and the poor visibility led to the diversion of flights. Schools have been closed in the National capital as a preventive measure. Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra took a high-level meeting on the high pollution level and it has been decided that the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation with states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on a daily basis.

