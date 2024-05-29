Advertisement
Delhi Power Demand Breaches 8,300-MW For First Time Amid Severe Heatwave

Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said.

|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
NEW DELHI: The extreme summer heat in Delhi pushed its peak power demand to an all-time high of 8,302 MW on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, the peak power demand of the city was 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours. The previous peak power demand was recorded earlier this month, when it touched 8,000 MW on May 22.

The city has been braving a prolonged spell of heatwave conditions with the maximum day temperatures in many parts including Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Narela touching almost 50 degrees Celsius.

