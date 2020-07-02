हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi schools

Delhi prepares 'Learning with human feel' plan for education in capital

Under the 'Learning with human feel' scheme, the Delhi government has taken a few steps to further cement the relationship between students and teachers.

Delhi prepares &#039;Learning with human feel&#039; plan for education in capital
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: In order to retain bonding between students and teachers amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has chalked out a plan under 'Learning with human feel' scheme so that this relation remains unaffected due to digital divide.

Under the 'Learning with human feel' scheme, the Delhi government has taken the following steps to further cement the relationship between students and teachers.

1. KG to 8th grade: Teacher will guide students through WhatsApp

2. 9th to class 10: Teachers will prepare study material and share it on WhatsApp

3. Class 11 to 12th: Teachers will take an online period of 45 minutes 

Meanwhile, teaching-learning in Delhi government schools will continue despite schools being closed until July 31st, according to Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

A plan of action for each grade level will ensure the minimum possible academic loss, the government stated.

Earlier, Sisodia had said that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in the view of the current coronavirus situation.

Last month, Sisodia had written a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ suggesting the steps to be taken to see schools in the new role.

Delhi schools, Delhi government schools, Online classes, Whatsapp
