Delhi schools

Delhi private schools can't force parents to buy books, uniforms from their own shops: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has mandated private schools to issue a list of at least 5 nearby shops from where books and clothes can be bought. 

Delhi private schools can&#039;t force parents to buy books, uniforms from their own shops: Manish Sisodia
File Photo

New Delhi: The private schools in the national capital will not be able to force parents to buy books and uniforms from their own shops, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. 

Every school will be required to issue a list of at least 5 nearby shops from where books and clothes can be bought, the AAP leader further said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Action will be taken against schools violating this order,” he added.

(This is a developing story)

