New Delhi: The private schools in the national capital will not be able to force parents to buy books and uniforms from their own shops, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Every school will be required to issue a list of at least 5 nearby shops from where books and clothes can be bought, the AAP leader further said in a tweet in Hindi.

दिल्ली के प्राइवेट स्कूल अब पेरेंट्स को अपनी ही दुकान से किताबे व यूनिफॉर्म खरीदने के लिए बाध्य नही कर सकेंगे। हर स्कूल को आसपास की कम से कम 5 दुकानों की सूची जारी करनी होगी जहा से किताबे व ड्रेस खरीदी जा सकेंगी। इस आदेश की अवहेलना करने वाले स्कूलों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/UIpqunhk5q — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 5, 2022

“Action will be taken against schools violating this order,” he added.

(This is a developing story)