Ravidas Jayanti

Delhi: Public holiday on Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

There will be a public holiday in Delhi on the ocassion of Ravindas Jayanti tomorrow (February 16), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Delhi: Public holiday on Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a public holiday on the ocassion of Ravidas Jayanti.

There will be a public holiday in Delhi on the ocassion of Ravindas Jayanti tomorrow (February 16), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. "Delhi government has announced a public holiday on the ocassion of Ravidas Jayanti (Februrary 16)," Arvind Kejriwal posted on his official twitter handle. 

