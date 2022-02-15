Delhi: Public holiday on Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

There will be a public holiday in Delhi on the ocassion of Ravindas Jayanti tomorrow (February 16), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. "Delhi government has announced a public holiday on the ocassion of Ravidas Jayanti (Februrary 16)," Arvind Kejriwal posted on his official twitter handle.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.