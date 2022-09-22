Delhi Rains: IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ in Delhi, more likely in 2-3 days

New Delhi: Light to moderate rain lashed Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, September 22, and has brought huge relief to the citizens from a huge spell of humidity and heat. The unexpected rains have also caused waterlogging in several regions and hampered traffic movement on critical roads across the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and cautioned the citizens of moderate rains for the next 2-3 days.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 66 (satisfactory category) at 4 pm, improving from 109 on Wednesday.

Rainfall across the city

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 31.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 56.5 mm, 27.4 mm, 16.8 mm and 45.8 mm of precipitation during this period. It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

The Delhi University area, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar recorded 16.5 mm, 18 mm, 29 mm, 24.5 mm and 25.5 mm of rainfall, respectively. The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 58.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September so far (till Thursday morning).

Traffic Advisory amid rainfall

As heavy rains persisted in the national capital region, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert informing residents of the city's traffic disruptions.

"As per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Airlines’ travel advisory

Following the rains in Delhi, several airlines issued travel advisories. Many airlines warned travellers about air traffic congestion and reduced visibility caused by adverse weather, which might disrupt arrivals and departures.

“Flight departures and arrivals might get impacted at #Delhi due to weather conditions. Please keep enough travel time to ensure a smooth journey. Keep a tab on your flight status by visiting https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. For any assistance, we are just a DM away,” Indigo airlines said.

“#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling from Delhi are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!,” tweeted Vistara airlines.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.

(With PTI Inputs)