Delhi Rains: Sudden Downpour Brings Respite From Heat, Humidity; Causes Waterlogging

Delhi's weather took a sudden turn for the worse as heavy rains lashed the city, bringing relief from the sweltering heat but also causing chaos and destruction. The rains, which started in the evening, brought much-needed respite from the humidity and heat, but the intense downpour also led to waterlogging in several areas, causing inconvenience to citizens.

The heavy rains reminded Delhiites of the previous incident in Rajendra Nagar where three students lost their lives due to waterlogging in a basement. Today's rains were equally intense, with several areas in South West Delhi's Palam facing severe waterlogging.

Citizens expressed relief at the sudden change in weather, saying it was a welcome respite from the humid heat of the past few days. "The rain is a blessing in disguise. It's brought down the temperature and made the weather pleasant," said a local resident.

However, the heavy rains also exposed the civic body's inefficiency in handling waterlogging. Several areas in Lutyens' Zone, including India Gate, Akbar Road, and Zakir Hussain Marg, were flooded, causing disruptions to daily life.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lietenant Governor VK Saxena has cautioned all officers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains in the capital. Taking to social media platform X, LG wrote, "Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres."

The Delhi Jal Board's inability to handle the situation has raised questions about the city's preparedness for extreme weather events. As the city struggles to cope with the aftermath of the rains, citizens are left wondering if the authorities will take concrete steps to address the issue.