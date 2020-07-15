Delhi records 1647 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 41 deaths

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 1647 fresh coronavirus cases with 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said a Health department bulletin on Wednesday (July 15). So far, 2463 COVID-19 patients have recovered and out of 116993 total cases, 95699 of coronavirus patients have also been cured.

There are 17807 active cases in the capital city, where 3487 have succumbed to the deadly virus. The recovery rate in Delhi, however, increased to 81.79%, while the death rate stands at 2.98%, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 6564 RT-PCR tests were conducted and this included 15964 rapid antigen tests. A total of 22,528 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to 7,36,436, it said.

There are 9943 COVID patients under home isolation. A total of 15,363 beds are available in Delhi, but only 4021 patients are admitted to various hospitals where 11,342 beds, about 73.82%, are stated to be vacant.

In COVID care center, there are a total of 9284 beds but only 2029 are occupied while 7255 beds, about 78.14%, are empty, said the official statement.

Notably, this is the fifth consecutive day when fresh cases have been less than 2,000. The coronavirus cases have gradually dipped from July 11-13 -- July 11 (1781), July 12 (1574) and July 13 (1246).

On Tuesday, the number of cases witnessed a marginal rise to 1606, which continued on Wednesday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a meeting to review hospital-wise data on deaths and analysis of COVID-related fatalities in the national capital.