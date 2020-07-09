Delhi records 2,187 fresh COVID-19 cases with 45 fatalities in 24 hours; death toll mounts to 3,258

New Delhi: Even as Delhi on Thursday (July 9) recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases with 3,258 deaths, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients living in home isolation in the capital has also increased. The number of corona patients in home isolation in Delhi currently stands at 12543, according to Delhi's latest health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours in Delhi, as many as 4027 patients recovered while 45 people died of COVID-19. So far, a total of 107051 coronavirus cases have been witnessed in the capital. Of these, 82226 have also recovered while there are 21567 active cases.



The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has also increased to 76.81 percent. Delhi has so far conducted 22289 tests, of which 2187 were found positive. The positive rate of COVID-19 cases is 9.81.

Out of 15096 beds in Delhi's COVID hospitals, 10312 beds (68.30%) are empty, while there are 4784 patients in these hospitals.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died today at a hospital, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Police's Special branch, was reportedly attached to the Motor Transport section of the department.

According to the police, Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21 and was admitted at IBS Lajpat Nagar on June 23. He was shifted to Gangaram Hospital on June 27, and he underwent plasma therapy but could not recover.

Around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, out of which, 1,300 policemen have resumed their duties after recovery. At least 12 policemen have died due to COVID-19 so far, said the police.