Delhi records 24,383 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 30.64 per cent

New Delhi: With a dip in daily cases, Delhi reported 24,383 new Covid-19 cases and 34 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Friday (January 14).

With 26,236 people recovering in the past 24 hours, the active cases stand at 92,273 in the national capital. The positivity rate jumped to 30.64 %, the bulletin added.

Delhi on Thursday had witnessed the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic with 28,867 daily infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that although Covid-19 cases are rising sharply there is no need to worry. “Cases are rapidly increasing and there are no two ways about it. We all know that the Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"As a result, there is no need for people to be concerned or to panic. From the perspective of the Delhi government, everything is in order. There is no shortage of hospital beds. There are also plenty of ICU beds available. We do not need to panic, but we must act responsibly. We are keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation," the Delhi CM told reporters.

Further, he said that the curbs will be tightened only if necessary, adding "but if corona cases begin to decline, we will relax the restrictions."

