topStoriesenglish2593152
NewsIndia
COVID-19

Delhi Records 699 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,14,637 and the death toll stands at 26,540.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 10:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Delhi Records 699 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday logged 699 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. Four people suffering from Covid-19 died in the city. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,14,637. The death toll stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated.
Delhi saw 535 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The capital logged 733 cases -- the highest in more than seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.
On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark. According to the bulletin, 3,305 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Delhi on Saturday.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?