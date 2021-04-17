Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested again, was granted bail earlier

New Delhi: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence at Delhi’s Red Fort on Republic Day, was arrested again on Saturday (April 17) after being granted bail hours ago by a Delhi court.

Sidhu was arrested again by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in a case filed by the Archaeology Department.

Earlier in the day, special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted bail to Sidhu on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

The court had also directed Sidhu, currently lodged in Tihar jail, to join police investigation as and when required.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on January 26 during a farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.

