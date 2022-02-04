Delhi reopens schools, gyms, swimming pools, reduces night curfew duration

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (February 4) eased the Covid-19 curbs in the national capital and reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour imposing it between 11 pm to 5 am.

Delhi has also allowed the higher educational institutions and schools from class 9th onwards to reopen from February 7.

While schools for upto class 8th will be allowed to reopen from February 14.

The government offices and other autonomous bodies are allowed to function at 100% strength as per the new guidelines.

Private offices in Delhi are also permitted to function at 100% strength. However, DDMA advised practicing work from home as far as possible.

Swimming pools, gyms, yoga institutes, and spas are also allowed to function following the Covid-19 SOPs.

Restaurants in the national capital are permitted to operate between 8 am to 11 pm at 50% capacity.

