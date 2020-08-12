हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi reports 1,113 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections; active cases increase to 10,946

The active cases rate stands at 7.37 per cent and the COVID-19 death rate is at 2.79 per cent.

Delhi reports 1,113 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections; active cases increase to 10,946
File Photo

New Delhi: The national capital reported 1,113 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours that took the total number of active cases to 10,946.

Delhi's COVID-19 total by Wednesday (August 12, 2020) evening increased to 1,48,504, of which, 4,153 have succumbed to the virus, while 1,33,405 have recovered.

There were 14 people who died of COVID-19 across Delhi on Wednesday, whereas, 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus recovery rate to 89.83 per cent.

The active cases rate stands at 7.37 per cent and the COVID-19 death rate is at 2.79 per cent.

As per the latest health bulletin, there are 5,598 people under home isolation, which is 75 up from Tuesday. There are 3,351 patients still being treated at COVID-19 hospitals, and 10,612 beds are vacant.

Delhi conducted a total of 18,894 (6472 RT-PCR & 12,422 antigen) tests in the last 24 hours.

There have been 12,42,739 COVID-19 tests in Delhi to date.

