Delhi

Delhi reports 1,300 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi has so far conducted a total of 11,92,082 COVID-19 tests.

File Photo

New Delhi: The national capital reported 1,300 new coronavirus infections along with 13 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally by Sunday (August 9, 2020) evening has increased to 1,45,427, of which, 10,729 are active cases while 4,111 have succumbed to the virus.

There were 1,225 recoveries across Delhi on Sunday that took the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 1,30,587. Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate has now improved to 89.8 per cent.

While the active cases rate stands at 7.37 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate is at 2.82 per cent.

As per the latest health bulletin, there are 5,462 patients under home isolation.

Delhi has conducted a total of 11,92,082 COVID-19 cases to date, where 23,787 (5,702 RT-PCR & 18,085 antigen) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a new Delhi Government Hospital at Ambedkar Nagar. It has 200 COVID-19 beds that will also have oxygen facilities. The capacity will be increased to 600 beds in the near future.

CM Kejriwal congratulated the entire team for completing the construction of the hospital ahead of schedule.

