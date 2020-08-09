Delhi reports 1,300 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital reported 1,300 new coronavirus infections along with 13 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally by Sunday (August 9, 2020) evening has increased to 1,45,427, of which, 10,729 are active cases while 4,111 have succumbed to the virus.

There were 1,225 recoveries across Delhi on Sunday that took the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 1,30,587. Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate has now improved to 89.8 per cent.

While the active cases rate stands at 7.37 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate is at 2.82 per cent.

As per the latest health bulletin, there are 5,462 patients under home isolation.

Delhi has conducted a total of 11,92,082 COVID-19 cases to date, where 23,787 (5,702 RT-PCR & 18,085 antigen) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 9th August 2020#DelhiFightsCorona — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a new Delhi Government Hospital at Ambedkar Nagar. It has 200 COVID-19 beds that will also have oxygen facilities. The capacity will be increased to 600 beds in the near future.

आज माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने दिल्ली सरकार के नए अस्पताल का उद्घाटन किया। अंबेडकर नगर स्थित इस अत्याधुनिक अस्पताल को 200 कोरोना बेड के साथ शुरू किया गया है, जो ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा से जुड़े होंगे। कुछ ही दिनों में इसकी क्षमता 600 बेड तक बढ़ा दी जाएगी. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 9, 2020

CM Kejriwal congratulated the entire team for completing the construction of the hospital ahead of schedule.