Delhi reports 1,412 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 1,230 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital in the last 24 hours reported 1,412 new COVID-19 infections, the latest health bulletin said on Saturday (August 22, 2020). It also recorded 1,230 recoveries along with 14 coronavirus deaths in the same time period.

As per the latest health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across Delhi has now increased to 1,60,016, of which, 11,594 are still active.

Delhi has also witnessed a total of 1,44,138 recoveries and has a recovery rate of 90.07 per cent.

The national capital has so far conducted 14,12,363 COVID-19 tests, 19,435 being done in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 22nd August 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/GxPiqXlnDx — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 22, 2020

There are 3,600 patients still in hospitals, whereas, there are 10,524 vacant beds. There are 5,791 people who are under home-isolation.

The death count by Saturday evening has jumped to 4,284.

Earlier on August 21, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the weekly markets in the national capital to reopen from August 24-30 on a trial basis.

An order passed by the DDMA said that hotels in the national capital have been allowed to reopen in the non-COVID-19-containment zones while gyms will continue to remain closed amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.