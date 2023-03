Delhi Reports 300 New Covid-19 Infections, Highest Since Last September; Active Caseload Jumps To 806

New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday for the first time since September last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two more Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said. On Tuesday, Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent. Delhi recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday The city logged 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday.

It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

Delhi reports 300 new #COVID19 positive cases, 163 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 806 pic.twitter.com/Eo18OuV5qQ — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

The data also showed that 2,160 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Fifty-four of the 7,986 beds are occupied in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 452 patients are in home isolation, the health department said.

The number of active cases of the infection currently stands at 806, it added.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge.

However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.

They also say this rise in the number of cases could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said there were not many influenza cases in the city hospitals and the situation was being monitored closely.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2 virus.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than the other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough and fever.