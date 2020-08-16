हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi reports 652 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the latest health bulletin, Delhi has so far conducted a total of 13,02,120 COVID-19 tests.

Delhi reports 652 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours
File Photo (Reuters)C

Delhi: The national capital reported 652 new coronavirus infections along with eight deaths in the last 24 hours.   

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across Delhi by Sunday (August 16, 2020) evening increased to 1,52,580, of which, 10,823 are still active.

There were 1,310 recoveries in the past 24 hours that took the total number of recoveries to 1,37,561. Delhi's recovery rate has now improved to 90.15 per cent.

As of Sunday, 4,196 people have succumbed to the fatal virus. The COVID-19 death rate in Delhi stands at 2.75 per cent.

According to the latest health bulletin, Delhi has so far conducted a total of 13,02,120 COVID-19 tests.

The national capital in the last 24 hours tested 10,709 COVID-19 samples, that includes, 3,024 RT-PCR tests and 7,685 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi government said that there are currently 5,762 patients under home isolation.
 

