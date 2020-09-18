Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet under UAPA against 15 conspirators

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Delhi police under the stringent law UAPA and other legal provisions against 15 persons for larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi riots in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed Delhi Police to supply copies of the charge sheet filed on Wednesday to the accused persons.

The court will now take up the matter on September 21. Those named in the charge sheet are ex-AAP councillor Taahir Hussain, ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Saifi Khalid (activist of United against Hate campaign), Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider.

Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal are also named in the charge sheet along with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha. Others charge sheeted are Mohd Parvez Ahmed, Mohd Illyas, Shahdab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd Saleem Khan and Athar Khan.

Special cell of Delhi Police told the court that while collecting evidences it has relied upon CD-R and WhatsApp chats. In its charge sheet, the police has listed 747 witnesses and of them 51 have recorded their statements before the magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The charge sheet has been filed under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and various sections of the Indian Penal Codes and Arms Act.

The police said it has given the chronology of conspiracy and relevant events in its charge sheet which is likely to be taken up for consideration soon. "The evidence includes WhatsApp chats of February 24, the time when riots were happening. At that point, key conspirators were guiding their foot shoulders about violence in the area. The key conspirators were directly in touch with their foot shoulders," police said.

It said that WhatsApp group were used by conspirators for'violence in Seelampur Jafarabad area. There were 25 protest sites. 25 WhatsApp groups were specially created for each. The impression was given that they were anti-CAA protest group but through these sites, conspirators were being guided.

Special cell said that Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid had allegedly planned to carry out massive violence in the capital during US President Donald Trump visit in Delhi.

In the charge sheet, which discusses the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, the police has claimed that on January 8, Tahir had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest. Meetings subsequently also took place in the PFI office in Jamia Khalid Saifi instigated Tahir.

"Umar reportedly assured that through his contacts (in PFI) logistical support etc will be provided," police said. It said the probe is still underway and police will file a supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

Investigators have reportedly alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation formed as a successor to National Development Front (NDF) in 2006, and often have been involved in anti-national and anti-social activities.

The communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.